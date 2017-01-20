Soldiers Kill 8 Boko Haram Fighters During Attack On Rann IDP Camp

Barely days after the accidental bombing by a Nigerian airforce jet, which killed dozens at Rann IDP Camp in Borno State, came under another attack, this time, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the soldiers deployed to secure the bombed IDP camp battled for hours to repel over 100 Boko Haram gunmen who came attacking at about 6pm.

The witness added that eight Boko Haram fighters were killed with one soldier wounded.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Air Force bombed the camp housing Boko Haram refugees multiple times, with Nigerian officials saying it was an accident.

The Theatre Commander of the Lafiya Dole counterinsurgency operations in northeast Nigeria, Major General Lucky Irabor, had said the air force jet that mistakenly bombed the IDP camp was actually deployed to take on an idea identified location where Boko Haram insurgents were gathering in Kala-Balge local government area of Borno State.

Also speaking, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the information minister, said “the accidental bombing is not a true reflection of the level of professionalism” he had witnessed in the air force, in a statement issued earlier today.

He described as utterly tragic the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet, causing deaths and injuries.

On Friday, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said “around 90” people were killed in the bombing but noted that residents and community leaders say the death toll could be as high as 170.

The post Soldiers Kill 8 Boko Haram Fighters During Attack On Rann IDP Camp appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

