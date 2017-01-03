Soldiers repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa – Vanguard
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Soldiers repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa
Vanguard
Yola – Soldiers on Tuesday repelled an early morning attack by fleeing Boko Haram insurgent on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, said the attack was contained …
Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Adamawa's Gulak
Army repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa
Army 'repels' Boko Haram attack in Adamawa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG