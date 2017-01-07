Soldiers tasked on professionalism

By Bose Adelaja

Soldiers were, yesterday, tasked to be professional and responsive in the discharge of their constitutional role.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Ebenezer Babatunde Oyefolu gave the charge while addressing troops at 81 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Ikoyi – Lagos shortly after the completion of the 10 kilometre routine monthly Route March for January 2017.

He urged troops to always have the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai vision which is anchored on professionalism and responsiveness at the back of their mind in any operation they find themselves, be it Internal Security operations or the North-East.

He enjoined them to continue to pray for those in the North East, that the Lord keep and bring them safely back to their families in good health.

The GOC said that his watch word throughout his career is to pray hard and work hard and encouraged troops to imbibe same. He also commended the troops for the last successful year and wish them a happy New Year, noting that 81 Division was able to complete the schedule of activities according to the annual directives for 2016.

General Oyefolu expressed optimism that 81 Division will complete its schedule of activities for 2017 and even do better. He congratulated the troops for successfully completing the maiden route march for 2017.

A large number of officers and soldiers from various formations and units within 81 Division Area of Responsibility participated in the exercise

