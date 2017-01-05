Pages Navigation Menu

Somalia honours 136 Nigerian police officers

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

A TOTAL of 136 policemen from Nigeria were awarded medals to mark the end of their duty tour in Somalia. This was disclosed in a statement by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). The statement indicated that the 136 policemen participated in a medal parade on Tuesday to mark the end of their one- […]

