“Some Policemen are thieves in legal uniforms” – Twitter User Narrates How Lagos Police Officers Harassed Him at Night

A Twitter user, @Mofamemusic has narrated how he and his friend were harassed by police officers at about 11PM in Lagos. He was reacting to a tweet which quoted the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, as saying that ‘No officer has the right to check your mobile phone’. Mofamemusic, in a series of tweets, narrated […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

