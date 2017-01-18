“Some Policemen are thieves in legal uniforms” – Twitter User Narrates How Lagos Police Officers Harassed Him at Night
A Twitter user, @Mofamemusic has narrated how he and his friend were harassed by police officers at about 11PM in Lagos. He was reacting to a tweet which quoted the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, as saying that ‘No officer has the right to check your mobile phone’. Mofamemusic, in a series of tweets, narrated […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG