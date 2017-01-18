Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Some Policemen are thieves in legal uniforms” – Twitter User Narrates How Lagos Police Officers Harassed Him at Night

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Twitter user, @Mofamemusic has narrated how he and his friend were harassed by police officers at about 11PM in Lagos. He was reacting to a tweet which quoted the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, as saying that ‘No officer has the right to check your mobile phone’. Mofamemusic, in a series of tweets, narrated […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.