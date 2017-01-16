Someone Filmed Saturday’s SpaceX Launch From A Plane [Video]

New year, new missions.

On a quest to get a landing right, Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched and landed its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, its first launch since last year’s costly disaster.

While SpaceX hasn’t released any footage on the event, some adventurous dudes caught the whole thing on camera from nearly 3km up in the air.

They released it for the world to watch, throwing in a bit of footage of the surrounding area, too, just to add some ambience.

Check it:

Now that’s one example of boys being boys.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

