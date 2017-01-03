Pages Navigation Menu

Somerset West fire out of control – News24

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa


Somerset West fire out of control
Cape Town – Strong winds continue to fan veld fires on the upper slopes of the mountain in Somerset West, with emergency services now classifying the fire as “out of control”. City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne told …
