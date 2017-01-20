Something Out Of A Movie – They Reckon Kim Kardashian’s Robbers Were A Bunch Of Grandpas

Forget everything you thought you knew about the now most famous Paris armed robbery – the thieves who targeted Kim Kardashian, stealing more than $10 million worth of jewellery, are actually a group of greying criminals between the ages of 60 and 72.

They’ve even been dubbed ‘the Granddad Gangsters’ by the French media.

This information comes from The Daily Beast, who have been covering the story in detail since it happened. They continue:

Indeed, one of the crooks is aptly known as Omar le Vieux, or “Omar the Old Guy,” who is 60 and whose fingerprints and DNA were said to be found on the cords use to bind Kardashian, and who reportedly sported eyeglasses over his ski mask. Like any good mobster, Omar had a moll at home. In this instance, Libération reports, it was his 70-year-old wife, Christiane, who acted as a sort of secretary for the group by organizing meetings and keeping track of the various phone lines they used to pass information to one another. Also arrested: another seasoned criminal previously implicated in a drug-smuggling operation, this one with the Sinatra-esque moniker Didier “Blue Eyes” D. The 61-year-old is believed to have links to old Omar and is thought to have assisted him in tying up Kardashian during the robbery.

The other guys nabbed also have a long history of criminal acts, such as smuggling drugs and theft.

I wonder if this was that ‘one more time, guys’ sort of heist. While we might never know, suffice to say things didn’t go to plan. Bummer.

No word on the whereabouts of the jewels, though.

[source:thedailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

