Son of Equatorial Guinea’s president on trial in France – WHIO
|
WHIO
|
Son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial in France
WHIO
FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file picture, two Ferrari sports cars are being towed off the freight zone by the police at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars Monday …
Playboy son of E. Guinea leader goes on trial in France
E Guinea playboy on trial in landmark French case
Son of Equatorial Guinea's president goes on trial for graft in Paris
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG