Son Of Nigerian Diplomat Jailed For Murder Of Prostitute In Scotland

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government official’s son, Bala Chinda, has been jailed for raping and murdering a compatriot high-class escort at a flat in Aberdeen He was jailed for 26 years for the murder and rape of Nigerian Jessica McGraa, who kept double life as a call girl secret. She was ‘suffocated with a pillow and strangled with …

The post Son Of Nigerian Diplomat Jailed For Murder Of Prostitute In Scotland appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

