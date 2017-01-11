Pages Navigation Menu

Sonos co-founder John MacFarlane announces he is stepping down as CEO

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business, Technology

After spending 14 years with the company, Sonos CEO and co-founder John MacFarlane has announced that he is stepping down from his role, with company president Patrick Spence taking over.

