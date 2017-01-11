Sonos co-founder John MacFarlane announces he is stepping down as CEO
After spending 14 years with the company, Sonos CEO and co-founder John MacFarlane has announced that he is stepping down from his role, with company president Patrick Spence taking over.
The post Sonos co-founder John MacFarlane announces he is stepping down as CEO appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG