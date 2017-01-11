Sony Open in Hawaii 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2017 will be played on Friday January 13th at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at X:XX am.
Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.
2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 2nd Round Tee Times
The 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.
|Tee Times
|Tee
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:00 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Tag Ridings
|Colt Knost
|7:10 AM
|Jonas Blixt
|Bryce Molder
|Jamie Lovemark
|7:20 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Marc Leishman
|Hudson Swafford
|7:30 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Webb Simpson
|7:40 AM
|Greg Chalmers
|Branden Grace
|Nick Taylor
|7:50 AM
|William McGirt
|Vaughn Taylor
|Steven Bowditch
|8:00 AM
|Rod Pampling
|Scott Piercy
|Paul Casey
|8:10 AM
|Zac Blair
|John Peterson
|Mark Hubbard
|8:20 AM
|Johnson Wagner
|Chad Campbell
|Fred Funk
|8:30 AM
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Nicholas Lindheim
|John Oda
|8:40 AM
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|Cheng Tsung Pan
|Yusaku Miyazato
|8:50 AM
|Kelly Kraft
|J.J. Spaun
|John Chin
|11:40 AM
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Percy
|Sung Kang
|11:50 AM
|Russell Henley
|Steve Marino
|Michael Kim
|12:00 PM
|Kevin Na
|Y.E. Yang
|Derek Fathauer
|12:10 PM
|J.J. Henry
|Matt Every
|Gary Woodland
|12:20 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Troy Merritt
|Stewart Cink
|12:30 PM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Jason Dufner
|Bill Haas
|12:40 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Daniel Berger
|Jordan Spieth
|12:50 PM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Jason Bohn
|Morgan Hoffmann
|1:00 PM
|Kyle Stanley
|Spencer Levin
|Kyle Reifers
|1:10 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Ollie Schniederjans
|Tadd Fujikawa
|1:20 PM
|Andres Gonzales
|Trey Mullinax
|Hyung-Sung Kim
|1:30 PM
|Parker McLachlin
|Ryan Brehm
|Brent Grant
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|7:00 AM
|John Huh
|Ricky Barnes
|Jon Curran
|7:10 AM
|David Hearn
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|7:20 AM
|John Senden
|Ken Duke
|Scott Brown
|7:30 AM
|Brian Gay
|K.J. Choi
|Rory Sabbatini
|7:40 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|David Lingmerth
|Charles Howell III
|7:50 AM
|Jimmy Walker
|Fabian Gomez
|Justin Rose
|8:00 AM
|Pat Perez
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Zach Johnson
|8:10 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Tim Wilkinson
|Anirban Lahiri
|8:20 AM
|Carl Pettersson
|Shawn Stefani
|Luke List
|8:30 AM
|Steven Alker
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Miguel Tabuena
|8:40 AM
|Ryan Blaum
|J.T. Poston
|Kevin Hayashi
|8:50 AM
|Seamus Power
|Henrik Norlander
|Jared Sawada
|11:40 AM
|Harris English
|Bob Estes
|Wesley Bryan
|11:50 AM
|Sean O’Hair
|Jerry Kelly
|Chad Collins
|12:00 PM
|Ben Crane
|Will MacKenzie
|Soren Kjeldsen
|12:10 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Russell Knox
|Chris Kirk
|12:20 PM
|Smylie Kaufman
|Billy Horschel
|Keegan Bradley
|12:30 PM
|Kevin Kisner
|Robert Streb
|David Toms
|12:40 PM
|Cody Gribble
|Jim Herman
|Vijay Singh
|12:50 PM
|James Hahn
|Brian Stuard
|Tony Finau
|1:00 PM
|Boo Weekley
|Ryan Palmer
|Daniel Summerhays
|1:10 PM
|Brian Harman
|Patrick Rodgers
|Harold Varner III
|1:20 PM
|Whee Kim
|Xander Schauffele
|Hideto Tanihara
|1:30 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Brandon Hagy
|Daisuke Kataoka
