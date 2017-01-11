Sony Open in Hawaii 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2017 will be played on Friday January 13th at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at X:XX am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Tee Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Chez Reavie Tag Ridings Colt Knost 7:10 AM Jonas Blixt Bryce Molder Jamie Lovemark 7:20 AM Michael Thompson Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford 7:30 AM Peter Malnati Ben Martin Webb Simpson 7:40 AM Greg Chalmers Branden Grace Nick Taylor 7:50 AM William McGirt Vaughn Taylor Steven Bowditch 8:00 AM Rod Pampling Scott Piercy Paul Casey 8:10 AM Zac Blair John Peterson Mark Hubbard 8:20 AM Johnson Wagner Chad Campbell Fred Funk 8:30 AM Hiroshi Iwata Nicholas Lindheim John Oda 8:40 AM Miguel Angel Carballo Cheng Tsung Pan Yusaku Miyazato 8:50 AM Kelly Kraft J.J. Spaun John Chin 11:40 AM Bud Cauley Cameron Percy Sung Kang 11:50 AM Russell Henley Steve Marino Michael Kim 12:00 PM Kevin Na Y.E. Yang Derek Fathauer 12:10 PM J.J. Henry Matt Every Gary Woodland 12:20 PM Mackenzie Hughes Troy Merritt Stewart Cink 12:30 PM Brandt Snedeker Jason Dufner Bill Haas 12:40 PM Justin Thomas Daniel Berger Jordan Spieth 12:50 PM Seung-Yul Noh Jason Bohn Morgan Hoffmann 1:00 PM Kyle Stanley Spencer Levin Kyle Reifers 1:10 PM Bryson DeChambeau Ollie Schniederjans Tadd Fujikawa 1:20 PM Andres Gonzales Trey Mullinax Hyung-Sung Kim 1:30 PM Parker McLachlin Ryan Brehm Brent Grant 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM John Huh Ricky Barnes Jon Curran 7:10 AM David Hearn Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Tyrone Van Aswegen 7:20 AM John Senden Ken Duke Scott Brown 7:30 AM Brian Gay K.J. Choi Rory Sabbatini 7:40 AM Billy Hurley III David Lingmerth Charles Howell III 7:50 AM Jimmy Walker Fabian Gomez Justin Rose 8:00 AM Pat Perez Hideki Matsuyama Zach Johnson 8:10 AM Camilo Villegas Tim Wilkinson Anirban Lahiri 8:20 AM Carl Pettersson Shawn Stefani Luke List 8:30 AM Steven Alker Satoshi Kodaira Miguel Tabuena 8:40 AM Ryan Blaum J.T. Poston Kevin Hayashi 8:50 AM Seamus Power Henrik Norlander Jared Sawada 11:40 AM Harris English Bob Estes Wesley Bryan 11:50 AM Sean O’Hair Jerry Kelly Chad Collins 12:00 PM Ben Crane Will MacKenzie Soren Kjeldsen 12:10 PM Si Woo Kim Russell Knox Chris Kirk 12:20 PM Smylie Kaufman Billy Horschel Keegan Bradley 12:30 PM Kevin Kisner Robert Streb David Toms 12:40 PM Cody Gribble Jim Herman Vijay Singh 12:50 PM James Hahn Brian Stuard Tony Finau 1:00 PM Boo Weekley Ryan Palmer Daniel Summerhays 1:10 PM Brian Harman Patrick Rodgers Harold Varner III 1:20 PM Whee Kim Xander Schauffele Hideto Tanihara 1:30 PM Cameron Smith Brandon Hagy Daisuke Kataoka





