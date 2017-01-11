Sony Open in Hawaii Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The Sony Open in Hawaii purse is $6,000,000 for the 2017 tournament at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The winner of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,080,000.

The prize fund at the Sony Open in Hawaii has increased by $200,000 compared to the 2016 tournament. The winner’s payout has also increased by $36,000, last year’s winner and defending champion, Fabian Gomez collected the winner’s check of $1,044,000.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii Prize Money

The Sony Open in Hawaii prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Sony Open in Hawaii money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

