Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sony shuts down Guerrilla Cambridge after nearly two decades

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Sony has announced the closure of Guerrilla Cambridge, a PlayStation studio responsible for the VR title RIGS: Mechanized Combat League as well as Killzone: Mercenary. It’s Sony’s second major studio closure in a year.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Sony shuts down Guerrilla Cambridge after nearly two decades appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.