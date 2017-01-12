Sony shuts down Guerrilla Cambridge after nearly two decades
Sony has announced the closure of Guerrilla Cambridge, a PlayStation studio responsible for the VR title RIGS: Mechanized Combat League as well as Killzone: Mercenary. It’s Sony’s second major studio closure in a year.
