Sony shuts down Guerrilla Cambridge after nearly two decades

Sony has announced the closure of Guerrilla Cambridge, a PlayStation studio responsible for the VR title RIGS: Mechanized Combat League as well as Killzone: Mercenary. It’s Sony’s second major studio closure in a year.

