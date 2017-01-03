Pages Navigation Menu

Soulja Boy Ignites Twitter Feud With Chris Brown

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial rapper Soulja Boy has taunted fellow US artiste Chris Brown in a series of tweets he posted Monday night. The 26-year-old rapper claimed that Brown called him angrily for liking one of his ex Karrueche Tran‘s photos on Instagram. The Crank That rapper posted: Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me …

The post Soulja Boy Ignites Twitter Feud With Chris Brown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

