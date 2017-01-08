Soulja Boy Reveals He Slept With Chris Brown’s Woman

American rapper, Soulja Boy has taken his beef with singer, Chris Brown to a whole new level as he took to his social media page to reveal he slept with Chris Brown’s woman. Recall that the drama started after Soulja Boy took to his social media page on Twitter to accuse Chris Brown of calling…

The post Soulja Boy Reveals He Slept With Chris Brown’s Woman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

