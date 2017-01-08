Pages Navigation Menu

Soulja Boy Reveals He Slept With Chris Brown’s Woman

American rapper, Soulja Boy has taken his beef with singer, Chris Brown to a whole new level as he took to his social media page to reveal he slept with Chris Brown’s woman. Recall that the drama started after Soulja Boy took to his social media page on Twitter to accuse Chris Brown of calling…

