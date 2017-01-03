Soulja Boy ignites Twitter feud with Chris Brown in jealousy over ex Karrueche Tran – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Soulja Boy ignites Twitter feud with Chris Brown in jealousy over ex Karrueche Tran
Daily Mail
Rapper Soulja Boy ignited a feud with bad-boy Chris Brown on Monday night as he posted a flurry of tweets taunting the singer. The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter with some fighting words for Brown claiming that the Loyal hitmaker called him angrily …
Soulja Boy Ignites Twitter Feud With Chris Brown
Soulja Boy Drools Over Karrueche, Sparks Chris Brown Beef: “Pull Up N***a I'll Knock Yo B***h A** Out”
Soulja Boy claims Chris Brown wants to fight him for liking Karrueche's photo
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG