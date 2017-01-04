Pages Navigation Menu

SouljaBoy Apologises To Chris Brown For Feud

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following a feud which took up many headlines on Tuesday, rapper Soulja boy has now apologised for a row with singer, Chris Brown. He earlier alleged that Chris Brown had called him up for liking a post of Karrueche on Instagram and went as far as challenging Chris Brown to a fight. In an Instagram …

