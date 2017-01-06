SoundCity Presenter, Moet Abebe Apologizes To Fans Over Outburst

Media personality and SoundCity presenter, Moet Abebe who yesterday took to her social media page on Snapchat to slam her fans over criticisms she got for posting a twerk video has issued an apology to her fans. Recall that the TV presenter yesterday called out her fans who termed her update as uncharacteristic of a…

The post SoundCity Presenter, Moet Abebe Apologizes To Fans Over Outburst appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

