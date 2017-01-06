Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SoundCity Presenter, Moet Abebe Apologizes To Fans Over Outburst

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality and SoundCity presenter, Moet Abebe who yesterday took to her social media page on Snapchat to slam her fans over criticisms she got for posting a twerk video has issued an apology to her fans. Recall that the TV presenter yesterday called out her fans who termed her update as uncharacteristic of a…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post SoundCity Presenter, Moet Abebe Apologizes To Fans Over Outburst appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.