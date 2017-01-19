Pages Navigation Menu

Gauteng education department continues to grapple with late applications – Times LIVE

Gauteng education department continues to grapple with late applications
Since Gauteng schools reopened last week‚ the department has received over 12‚000 new applications while still fighting to place 7‚000 of the 58‚000 late applications since last year. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Gauteng department of education
Gauteng works against the clock to find schools for nearly 20 000 pupilsNews24
About 7000 pupils still unplaced in GautengeNCA
South Africa: Gauteng Makes Progress in Placing LearnersAllAfrica.com
Independent Online –SowetanLIVE –Mail & Guardian –htxt.africa
all 15 news articles »

