South Africa: Minister Denies Approval of Exclusive Port of Entry – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South Africa: Minister Denies Approval of Exclusive Port of Entry
AllAfrica.com
Pretoria — Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied newspaper reports that he approved the Oppenheimer family's application for them to have their own exclusive port of entry, to be situated at OR Tambo International Airport. "I wish to state …
'I never approved the Oppenheimer's ultra-luxury airport' – GigabaNews24
Gigaba takes on OppenheimersIndependent Online
Home Affairs takes on Oppenheimer family over VIP airport terminalCapeTalk
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –BusinessTech –DestinyConnect
all 8 news articles »

