South Africa: Minister Denies Approval of Exclusive Port of Entry – AllAfrica.com
|
BusinessTech
|
South Africa: Minister Denies Approval of Exclusive Port of Entry
AllAfrica.com
Pretoria — Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied newspaper reports that he approved the Oppenheimer family's application for them to have their own exclusive port of entry, to be situated at OR Tambo International Airport. "I wish to state …
'I never approved the Oppenheimer's ultra-luxury airport' – Gigaba
Gigaba takes on Oppenheimers
Home Affairs takes on Oppenheimer family over VIP airport terminal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG