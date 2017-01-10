Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Government seeks to scrap NSFAS means test for social grant beneficiaries – News24

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Government seeks to scrap NSFAS means test for social grant beneficiaries
News24
Mbali Shamu, 18, who lives in a 2 roomed shack in Sebokeng with her mother, sister and grandmother, passed with seven distinctions and wants to be an actuary to help SA boost its economy. (Mpho Raborife, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in …
South Africa: NSFAS for Social Grant RecipientsAllAfrica.com
Social grants recipient fared well in matricTimes LIVE
Social Dev Dept, Nsfas partnership paves way for tertiary education fundingEyewitness News
Citizen –Independent Online –East Coast Radio –DRUM Magazine
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.