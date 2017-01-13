South African opposition leader faces backlash after visit to Israel – Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
South African opposition leader faces backlash after visit to Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News
In a statement, the ANC said it noted the anger and joined “fellow South Africans in condemning the visit by the DA's Maimane to Israel and to Israel's prime minister”. Mmusi Maimane. (photo credit:REUTERS). JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance …
Outrage over Maimane's visit to Israel
South Africa: ANC Slams Maimane 'Propaganda Trip' to Israel
Outrage as South African opposition leader visits Israel
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG