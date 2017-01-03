South Africa’s ANC scolds Pretoria mayor for ‘regrettable’ Taiwan visit
South Africa’s ruling ANC party rebuked the opposition mayor of Pretoria for visiting Taiwan last month in what it called a violation of its foreign policy that recognizes only the People’s Republic of China. The ANC said any officials making trips at odds with South Africa’s foreign relationships should be stripped of their passports. China…
