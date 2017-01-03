South Africa’s Jacob Zuma holds the key to Africa’s political future – The Globe and Mail
|
Newsweek
|
South Africa's Jacob Zuma holds the key to Africa's political future
The Globe and Mail
Two of Africa's most crucial political decisions this year will be settled in secretive backroom manoeuvring, heavily influenced by one of the continent's most unpopular politicians: South African President Jacob Zuma. Mr. Zuma, dogged by corruption …
2016 – a year like no other
Six Stories That Will Shape Sub-Saharan Africa in 2017
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG