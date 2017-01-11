South Korea indicts 7 VW employees in emissions scandal – Reports
South Korean prosecutors are filing charges against seven Volkswagen employees following an investigation into the German carmaker’s emissions scandal, South Korean media reported on Wednesday, citing the district attorney’s office in Seoul. According to South Korean broadcasters, former and current senior executives at Volkswagen are among the seven being charged with breaching air pollution laws…
