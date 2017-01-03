South-South Women Group Meet Over Violence Against Women, Others

South South Consultative Forum comprising Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta State has harped on the need to protect women against alleged assault and battery.

The forum on Tuesday in Asaba reviewed also emerging issues on women, peace and security as incorporated in the National Action Plan, this in line with the discourse at the South South Zonal Consultation and Review Meeting on the National Action Plan, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 earlier held in Asaba last year 2016 in Asaba.

Noting in what was described as “Absurdity”, the forum condemned as a “taboo” for a woman to be sexually assaulted and battered by men or their husbands in which ever circumstances, assuring that the forum would do everything to protect womanhood.

Participants at the forum, many of whom women, deliberated intensively on women, peace and security issues affecting women nationwide, disclosing that over 16, 000 cases of sexual harassment and alleged rape were recorded last year 2016 across the country.

Declaring the forum tagged “South South Consultation and Review Meetings on National Action UNSCR1325” open, the Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev Omatsola Williams, said that the National Action Plan Meeting in Asaba was informed by the United Nations Resolution 1325, which instructively, is to prevent and protect women from all forms of violence, promoting their issues, improving their participation in different spheres of the society and end impunity wherever the rights of women are violated through legal prosecution.

Rev. Williams noted that the implementation of the plan would be led by the Ministry of Women Affairs through a multi-stakeholders steering committee, comprising of members from other peace building institutions, adding: “we must protect the dignity of women, the forum is out to do this, in the recent times, we have found increasing cases of violence on women, especially battery, rape and assault, we want to put an end to such act”.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to rise up with courage and dismiss fear that may militating against their envisioned glorious 2017.

Prophesying that by God’s intervention, Nigeria would emerge from all fear to become more prosperous, peaceful and a united nation ever that before, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ika Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Peter Imhona Onekpe, said: “fear not”, but pray for president Muhammadu Buhari for God to give him wisdom that would enable him to lead Nigeria out of fear and predicament.

He called for the discontinuance of fixing carnivals on Christmas period, warning that Christmas should be for all that performed to the birth of Jesus Christ.

