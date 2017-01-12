South West APC leaders preparing for 2019 election

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in the South West, led the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu stormed Ibadan, Capital of Oyo State to hold a meeting on the repositioning of the South West to occupy its rightful position in the country. Apart from the host governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, others governors present include: Akinwumi Ambode, Lagos; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Osun and Sen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

