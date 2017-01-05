Southampton Plotting £17 Million Bid For Manolo Gabbiadini

Southampton boss Claude Puel is plotting a £17m swoop for Napoli frontman Manolo Gabbiadini, the Daily Mirror reports.

A run of three Premier League defeats, during which they scored just two goals, appears to have forced the Saints boss into the transfer market.

And the Mirror claim 25-year-old Napoli striker Gabbiadini could be the man to supply the goals for Puel’s injury-hit and misfiring side.

Italy international Gabbiadini has previously caught the eye of Everton, with the Goodison side sending scouts to check on his progress.

Gabbiadini, 25, has previously played for Atalanta, Bologna and Sampdoria and finished runner-up in Serie A with Napoli last season, nine points behind Juventus.

He has scored twice so far this season.

