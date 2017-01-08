Southern ‎Kaduna Killings: Baptist Church Wants Victims Resettled, Compensated

…says hunger looms in the area

First Baptist Churc‎h, Kaduna on Sunday called on both the federal and state governments to rebuild the ravaged cities of southern Kaduna just like it is being done in the North east particularly in Borno State.

Addressing a press conference at the church ‎located in Kawo, Kaduna North local government area as part of activities marking the mourning and prayers day declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in solidarity with the people of southern Kaduna.

The Associate Pastor of the church, Pastor‎ James Danladi said the call for the resettlement of displaced persons and compensation for victims has become imperative because according to him, farmers grains have been completely destroyed by the herdsmen.

He also called for a total overhauling of the security structure in the troubled southern ‎Kaduna, an overhauling he said must be proactive and not reactive.

“We are calling on both the federal and state government to rebuild the ravaged cities of southern Kaduna just luke how Borno is being rebuilt. Both regions are destroyed by evil men, what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

“The displaced persons should be resettled and victims compensated because the farmers grains have been completely destroyed by herdsmen, so hunger looms in southern Kaduna.

“We are also calling on the state government to completely lift the curfew that is imposed with punitive intension from the beginning as the curfew was imposed only for the indigenous southern Kaduna people.

“We are calling on the state government to be conscious of their statements concerning these Killings. Consistent painting of this serious issue as mere political will not hold water. Infact it will only aggravate the pain of the victims and continue to breed‎ anger amongst the people.

“We call on the government. To. Immediately commence building the military formations already approved by the. Federal Executive Council in Southern Kaduna. We are hoping that the Presence of military formations will reduce the killings by scaring away the killers” the church posited.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

