Southern Kaduna: Attack On Emir Of Jema’a Callous, Barbaric – ACF

The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned and described as callous and barbaric the recent attack on the convoy of the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammadu 11 by hoodlums in southern Kaduna.

A statement issued by the forums National Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim said “the attack on the convoy of the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammadu ll, by some hoodlums on Tuesday 17th January 2017 at Samaru Kataf of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state was barbaric, callous and condemnable”.

According to ACF, “It would be recalled that the convoy of the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i was similarly attacked on the eve of Christmas last year by some demonstrators in the same Jema’a Local Government where his official vehicles were smashed and vandalized by the demonstrators.

“ACF is particularly dismayed with the frequent acts of violence and destruction to lives and property not only in Southern Kaduna but in most Northern states over issues that could amicably be resolved through dialogue and peaceful mediation.

“Acts of hooliganism and lawlessness by few disgruntled elements have not only disrupted our economic development but also threatened the mutual trust and harmony that have been with us.

“ACF abhors violence in any form and therefore urges the various communities in Southern Kaduna and elsewhere to always channel their grievances through available constitutional means, rather then resort to unnecessary violence with its attendant regrettable consequences.

” It equally appeals to our community and religious leaders to always preach peace and guard their utterances on issues that are likely to jeopardise the peaceful coexistence among communities that have lived together in harmony for centuries.

“ACF commends the efforts of the Kaduna State Government and the Security agencies for their prompt intervention in Southern Kaduna crisis thereby restoring peace”.

