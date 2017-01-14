Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna Crisis: BBOG challenges Buhari to personally visit area

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari

The BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to personally visit Southern Kaduna and access the level of wanton killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. BBOG said the President’s visit to the volatile area will help pave way for and ensure quick stability in the area. The coalition group made the call in a statement […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Southern Kaduna Crisis: BBOG challenges Buhari to personally visit area

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.