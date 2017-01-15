Pages Navigation Menu

Souther Kaduna: In search of peace and justice

TheCable

Souther Kaduna: In search of peace and justice
Over the last 37 years, Kaduna State has witnessed numerous violent conflicts, most of which are ethno-religious in nature. Contests for domain controls, resources and religious supremacy has led to the burning of religious places of worship, homes, …
