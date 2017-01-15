Southern Kaduna crisis: Making sense of claims and counter claims

By Luka Binniyat

As peace appears to be gradually returning to embattled Southern Kaduna, the two dominant socio-cultural groups on the two sides of the conflicts gave different reasons for the seemingly unceasing wave of violence which broke out in May, 2016. But in the end, they both wished for peace and sincere reconciliation. In this interview with our Kaduna State Correspondent, Luka Binniyat, the President, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Dr. Musa Kaptain Solomon, insists that the quest for Southern Kaduna land, through the creation of grazing reserves is the cause, insisting that SOKAPU is against it.

On the other hand, Kaduna State Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBA, says that the violence has nothing to do with grazing reserves, blaming the situation, instead, on foreigners and instigations by politicians and some clergy. He adds that grazing reserves remains the best option for lasting peace in Southern Kaduna and called for mutual reconciliation.

SOKAPU Presidents Speaks:

“There are three ways they are deploying to take our lands from us. The first is expropriating our lands and giving it to the Fulani. The second is that if we resist, we would be killed and chased out. The third is that we shall be kept under perpetual intimidation until we run away from our lands on our own.

“SOKAPU is standing on this assertion based on the genesis of the ongoing killings. As soon as the government of Nasir el-Rufai announced plans which he said was to resuscitate what he claimed were old grazing reserves in Southern Kaduna, we resisted. We already had a normal relationship in which Fulani graze cattle in our communities’ lands free-of-charge and they were normal parts of our communities. They graze their cattle as usual, leave during the seasonal migration, and return when they like. We keep their belongings safely until their return. Forget about the unfortunate 2011 crisis, which was ignited by CPC thugs in Kaduna, Zaria, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and so on. That was a politically motivated issue, and had no relationship with grazing.

“The issue of the grazing reserves had been roundly rejected in most states, including some core northern states. Even the National Assembly knew it was very unpopular as a bill, and it was later thrown out by the Reps.

“In Kaduna State, you could see that it was deliberately crafted not only to take over our lands, but to supplant new, exclusive Fulani settlements for future expansion and all its future consequences.

“Out of the 180,000 hectares of grazing reserves in 16 places in the state, Southern Kaduna was to provide 130,000 hectares in six strategic locations. Government argued that it was to forestall conflicts with farmers. But, we have never had any conflict of crisis proportion before between herdsmen and famers in Southern Kaduna over grazing.

“The entire Southern Kaduna kicked against it. Our members of the National Assembly, led by Senator Danjuma Laah, held a Press Conference and pointedly said our people would not and do not support the annexure of our land for the exclusive economic benefit of Fulani, who will in turn convert them to towns and bring in all kinds of strange Fulani for untoward actions against our communities. Our traditional ways of living together was alright by us, government was told.

“Clerics, academics, market women, students, famers, look, everybody of Southern Kaduna extraction home and abroad rose against it. SOKAPU even organised a mass protest in Gwantu, Sanga LGA, in August last year to protest against it and the violence that had began.

“You cannot take our lands and give it out as trophy to those who are killing us. What will happen to the land demands of our children and their own children. Land does not increase, population does. Land is more than mere space of earth, land is everything. It cannot just be given away.

“With that torrents of opposition to the creation of grazing reserves in Southern Kaduna, the waves of killings suddenly jerked up. In no time some of the villages that fell under the so-called 20,000 hectares Sanga Grazing reserves came under attack. After attacking, killing and destroying some villages, the herdsmen would creep in and take over. Akwa, Gada Biyu, Ninte, Anjol, parts of Godogodo town, Misisi, Pasakori, Mile 1 were totally deserted after their destruction, or were occupied by the armed herdsmen.

“Now there is no community that is not sleeping with one of its eyes open in Southern Kaduna today. Especially those that fall under the areas of the vexed grazing reserves.

“To SOKAPU, the notion of “reprisal killings” taunted by the governor is just a ruse. You cannot pay people as compensation for killing and expect them to stop easily.

“There is also a misconception that Southern Kaduna is only 30% of Kaduna State. Now, if they are able to supplant new communities in Southern Kaduna in the next 20 years, they may be able to bring as much of their people to make that ratio realistic. And as time goes on, who knows if we shall even be noticed in the state.

“We shall keep looking for every means available for peace to return to our beautiful Southern Kaduna, because the destruction and the casualties are 100% our property and people. But, we shall not support the creation of any new grazing reserve in Southern Kaduna.

“The Laduga in grazing reserve in Zangon Kataf is a perfect reason for our rejection. Though approved for only grazing at certain times of the year, and not for erection of permanent structures, Laduga has become a permanent town of its own, complete with a District and its administration. The Nigeria Army has carried out raids there at some time and came out with a haul of weapons. It is exclusively a Fulani community. It is estimated that they may be over 50,000 there. SOKAPU even at that, would not have had this headache if the place had not been branded as a threat to our communities. I hear that they are even asking for an emirate there. Can you try that in other parts of Nigeria? The biggest Federal government investment in Southern Kaduna is not in Kafanchan, but in Laduga. From an earlier 30,000 hectars, it has been increased to 70,000 hectares under this government. All lands of mainly the Ikulu people without a penny paid them for compensation since the place kicked to life in, I think 1996 or so. Can you define injustice more than this? But, as I said, SOKAPU is desirous for every available channel for genuine peace and reconciliation, because in the end, we just have to live together.

Miyyeti Allah:

“I don’t think that anyone who is saying that the issue of grazing reserves is the cause of this conflict is serious about looking for peace.

“For God’s sake we have been together as a family here in Southern Kaduna for over 200 years; and we have never had issues. Should people not ask what has suddenly happened? The Fulani of Southern Kaduna and our brothers have no problem with one another, for this outsiders.

“The issue of grazing reserves is not related to this problem, because the grazing reserves have been there back to colonial days.

“In Kaduna State, there are about 23 to 27 grazing reserves, and I don’t want you to confuse them with forest reserves. You see, our past leaders had foresight and wisdom. They knew that one day there would be pressure on grazing spaces and sundry issues, so they created these grazing reserves. They have been proven right today.Yes, many are not functional, but they are there and everyone knows that. What is wrong in fixing them and providing them with amenities so that all the complains of cattle destroying crops would stop and our people would also be settled and not move about?

“I am aware of Sanga grazing reserves, there is one Kagarko, Abet, Laduga and so on in Southern Kaduna. We should please support the effort of the governor at trying to bring peace to Southern Kaduna.

“As far as we the Fulani of Southern Kaduna are concerned, we have no other place than Southern Kaduna. We also have love and a strong bond to the land. Why would we want to destroy it?

“The problem we have now, has nothing to do with us the indigenous Fulani. The people behind this violence are outsiders. I can assure you of that. And then, politicians and religious leaders are also fuelling it.

“Let me tell you this. The Fulani man does not have a bank account. His cattle, sheep and goats are his ATM. When he is broke, he grabs one and sells and fulfils his needs. So, why would he want to foment trouble for these his only assets to be destroyed and himself and family killed? What does the Southern Kaduna Fulani man stand to benefit from that?

“Meyetti Allah believes that the best solution to this crisis is to support the activation of these grazing reserves. The Fulani leaders and other community leaders would ensure that the grazing reserves are properly managed. No outsider would be allowed. We all know ourselves.

“We should support this government in this direction. And my joy is that more than 80% of the people of Southern Kaduna are craving for peace and normalcy. That is my consolation.

“On our loses, well, I can only summarise now. But, we lost homes in Ninte, Gada Biyu, Unguwan Anjol, Goska Misisi and Dangoma, apart from other places.

“In Ninte and Godogodo, 22 Fulani were killed in the crisis.

“Between Manchok and Jankassa, late last year, four of our boys were killed and in that very day, 205 cows were killed too. We won’t want that to continue. We want peace,” he said.

