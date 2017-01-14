Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna, murderous herds men and their sponsors: Issues in a misbegotten federation – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Southern Kaduna, murderous herds men and their sponsors: Issues in a misbegotten federation
The Nation Newspaper
Apparently, El Rufai, the Fulani prince charming, in a classical demonstration of Aryanism (the master race), cannot bear to see Fulani blood spilled. “”God sent me as His apostle of liberation to this continent to stop it from decadence. “I heard from
Restoring lasting peace in Southern Kaduna, by NIGThe Eagle Online
Nigeria: Southern Kaduna Killings – the Inside StoryAllAfrica.com
Removal of indigene, settler notion solution to southern Kaduna crisis- Fulani stakeholderDaily Trust
Vanguard –The News –News24 Nigeria –YNaija
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.