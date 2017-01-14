Southern Kaduna crisis: NEMA confirms 204 killed – Vanguard
Southern Kaduna crisis: NEMA confirms 204 killed
The National Emer-gency Management Agen-cy, NEMA, a govern-ment agency confirmed yesterday that the crisis in Southern Kaduna between Fulani herds-men and the natives which has lasted months claimed 204 lives. The Catholic Church in its report …
