Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna crisis: NEMA confirms 204 killed – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Southern Kaduna crisis: NEMA confirms 204 killed
Vanguard
The National Emer-gency Management Agen-cy, NEMA, a govern-ment agency confirmed yesterday that the crisis in Southern Kaduna between Fulani herds-men and the natives which has lasted months claimed 204 lives. The Catholic Church in its report …
Fact check: Did 808 die in Southern Kaduna in past weeks?Daily Trust
Southern Kaduna killings: Abdulsalami, Sultan, Kukah storm city in search of peaceNigeria Today
Abdulsalam, Sultan, Onaiyekan, Kukah Storm Kaduna Over Southern Kaduna KillingsLeadership Newspapers
CHANNELS TELEVISION –TheCable –The Nation Newspaper
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.