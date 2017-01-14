Southern Kaduna Crisis: Nigeria getting to point where human lives do not mean anything – Abdulsalami Abubakar
Former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said solution must be found to the Southern Kaduna crisis, stressing that Nigeria is getting to a point where “human lives do not mean anything to people.” Abubakar made the remark when he led a delegation of the National Peace Committee to the state, on Friday. The […]
