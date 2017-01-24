Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna: Herdsmen Gruesomely Murder 5 College Of Education Students

Five students of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, have been reportedly killed by unknown men on their way to school. Reports gathered that the students were ambushed and killed on Sunday by herdsmen while on their way to school close to Gidan Waya in Southern Kaduna. A social …

