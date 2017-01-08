Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: 2 civilians killed as police engage terrorists in 24 hours gun battle

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite the 24 hour curfew imposed on Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, as a result of the incessant killings in the area, the Nigeria Police Force and some youth in Tsonje, a community near Kagoro engaged some terrorists on a 24 hour gunbattle from Friday to Saturday, leading to the killing of two […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

