Southern Kaduna killings: 2 civilians killed as police engage terrorists in 24 hours gun battle
Despite the 24 hour curfew imposed on Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, as a result of the incessant killings in the area, the Nigeria Police Force and some youth in Tsonje, a community near Kagoro engaged some terrorists on a 24 hour gunbattle from Friday to Saturday, leading to the killing of two […]
Southern Kaduna killings: 2 civilians killed as police engage terrorists in 24 hours gun battle
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG