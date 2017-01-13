Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: 204 people killed in 2 council areas – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed that 204 people were killed in Jema’a and Chikun local government areas of Southern Kaduna. It will be recalled that both Chikun and Jema’a local government areas were the most recently hit by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The NEMA report, however, did not include other local governments like […]

