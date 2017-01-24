Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna Killings 5 students killed on their way to school – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Southern Kaduna Killings 5 students killed on their way to school
Pulse Nigeria
5 students of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, were killed in an ambush by Fulani herdsmen on their way to school. On the evening of Sunday, 22nd of January, 5 students were in a cab headed for school from Kafanchan. The driver was the sixth …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.