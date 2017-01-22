Southern Kaduna killings and our fragile unity

“Woe unto them that call evil good/and good evil;/ that put darkness for light/and light for darkness;…/woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes.” -Isaiah 5 verses 20-21 The Holy Bible had long predicted man’s scarce regard for the sanctity of fellow human life. “Their feet run to evil, and they make haste…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Southern Kaduna killings and our fragile unity appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

