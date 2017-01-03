Southern Kaduna Killings: Army To Site Military Establishment In The Area

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have confirmed that a military establishment will be sited in the Southern part of Kaduna state to avert reoccurrence of more unnecessary bloodshed.

The Director of Army Public Relations, (DAPR) Brigadier General Sani Usman made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while intimating journalist on activities of the force in 2016.

He said Nigerian army is fully deployed in the southern part of Kaduna state and was fully reinforced on Monday adding that the force have also embarked on civil relations activities in the area.

Usman said the Army is working hand in hand with other security agencies particularly the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services and other para military agencies deployed as well as community, traditional and religious leaders.

According to the Director “The order of battle of the Nigerian Army has made provision of sitting military establishment in that part. Any moment from now we are going to have it. Already you have the take off of 6th Division in South South and relocation of 2 Brigade from Port Harcourt to Uyo, so be rest assured we are fully deployed and we will avert reoccurrence of unnecessary blood shed.

“We are working hand in hand with other security agencies particularly, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services and other para military agencies deployed as well as community, traditional and religious leaders”

He further said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has directed that the next Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition will be conducted in Sambisa forest since the insurgents have lost their strong hold within the area noting that efforts are on ground by engineers of the force to open more routes and construct bridges into the once Boko haram haven to facilitate easy access.

He also warned members of the public not to give any form of money to anyone while seeking recruitment into the force advising public to use the Nigerian Army approved portal www.narecruitment.org for their application which is free of charge.

He further gave help numbers for any form of confirmation on activities of the force as 08038575725 and 08061541440.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

