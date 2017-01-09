Southern Kaduna killings: Arrest senator La’ah, CAN president, others – Council of lmams Ulama to FG
Council of lmams and Ulama in Kaduna State, has called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to arrest and prosecute persons who made inflammatory statements that instigated the crises in Southern Kaduna. Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, Monday, the council chairman, Sheikh Abubakar Babantune, said the Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Dr. Danjuma La’ah, […]
