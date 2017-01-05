Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: Cardinal Okogie blasts Buhari over silence

Jan 5, 2017

A former President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his loud silence on the ongoing killings in the southern part of Kaduna State. The cleric said Buhari’s silence on the killings in Southern Kaduna was akin to impression that former President Goodluck Jonathan allegedly failed to react […]

