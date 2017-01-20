Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai begs Methodist Church not to relocate

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State on Thursday promised to provide additional land for building of Methodist Church in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna. The governor, who made the promise when he received the prelate of the Methodist Church Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche in his office, also urged the Church not to relocate from their present […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai begs Methodist Church not to relocate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.