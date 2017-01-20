Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai begs Methodist Church not to relocate
Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State on Thursday promised to provide additional land for building of Methodist Church in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna. The governor, who made the promise when he received the prelate of the Methodist Church Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche in his office, also urged the Church not to relocate from their present […]
Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai begs Methodist Church not to relocate
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG