Southern Kaduna killings: Ex-security officers meet El-Rufai

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Worried about the frequent attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna, retired military, police and other security officers from the area have visited Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai to discuss the situation in the area. The team which visited the Governor included Generals Martin Luther Agwai, Adamu Dyeris, and Colonel Boman Kachim among others. The leader of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

