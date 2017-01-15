Southern Kaduna killings: Ex-security officers meet El-Rufai
Worried about the frequent attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna, retired military, police and other security officers from the area have visited Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai to discuss the situation in the area. The team which visited the Governor included Generals Martin Luther Agwai, Adamu Dyeris, and Colonel Boman Kachim among others. The leader of […]
