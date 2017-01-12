Southern Kaduna Killings: FG to commence special operation – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
Southern Kaduna Killings: FG to commence special operation
Security Chiefs in the country on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and reviewed the crisis in the Southern part of Kaduna, in Northwest Nigeria and other parts of the country. A special …
Army to launch operation Kunama 11 in Southern Kaduna
Kaduna killings: Army to launch Operation Kaunama 11
Soyinka faults Buhari, El-Rufai on Southern Kaduna violence
