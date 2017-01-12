Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa


Southern Kaduna Killings: FG to commence special operation
BusinessDay
Security Chiefs in the country on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and reviewed the crisis in the Southern part of Kaduna, in Northwest Nigeria and other parts of the country. A special …
