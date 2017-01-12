Southern Kaduna Killings: FG to commence special operation

…As Buhari, Security Chiefs holds first meeting for the year

Security Chiefs in the country on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and reviewed the crisis in the Southern part of Kaduna, in Northwest Nigeria and other parts of the country.

A special operation is underway by the military that will cover the troubled part of the state and spread to other neighbouring states, officials said after the meeting which lasted for more than five hours.

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, which was the first in the year, Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai told reporters at the State House that as part of military strategy for the year, most of the operations in crisis-ridden and volatile areas of the country will be sustained.

“Our troops are already in Southern Kaduna, we have our special forces operating there along with all other security agencies and we intend also to have an exercise very soon in Southern Kaduna to cover some part of Plateau and part indeed part of Kano state.

“So it is part of our strategy for this year, to continue all the exercises we have had before, we will be having exercise kunama two which will come into Southern Kaduna state and part of Plateau and Kano state. Croccodile smile in the Niger Delta and indeed the Python dance, but we are going to rename the Python Dance for the South East this year also” he said.

Buratai noted that operation Lafiya Dole, around the Sambisa area, is still ongoing and will be sustained.

The Southern Kaduna killings which started late last year has seen the massacre of hundreds and is gradually spiralling into a religious crisis as Christian clerics have cried out to the government ad the President to act fast.

President Buhari last week directed the Inspector-General of Police to proceed to Souther Kaduna to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen were also deployed.

Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali, also told journalists that at the meeting where major security issues where discussed, conclusions were reached on most of the crisis in different parts of the country and resolutions were passed. According to him “Like I said in the Southern Kaduna we have our troops being moved and they have already taken places, operation is going on and I believe that very soon it will come to an end”.

On the impasse in the Gambia, the minister said “the ECOWAS are working on that, we have not reached any conclusion on that.” Buratai declined to comment on the issue of the Gambia.

Nigeria’s armed forces last year recorded a major boost in its fight against terrorism, capping the year with a complete overhaul of the Sambisa forest, considered Boko Haram’s stronghold

The security meeting is usually held weekly or bi-weekly as the case may be and most times security chiefs may not give details into their discussions with the President.

