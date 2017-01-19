Southern Kaduna Killings: Fulani Leaders Resolve To End Crisis

Fulani leaders in Southern Kaduna have expressed their commitment to the restoration of peace and calm in the crises-torn area.

They made this commitment when a non-governmental organisation, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN), on Tuesday met with indigenous Fulani leaders and youths in an effort to proffer solution to the crisis in Southern part of Kaduna State.

The meeting which took place at Adara Hall in Kachia under the theme, ‘Active Involvement of Fulanis in Southern Kaduna Peace-building Process’ drew over 80 participants of Fulani extraction across the eight local government areas of Southern Kaduna to discuss how to end the crisis and restore peace and confidence in the area.

Speaking at the programme, the country director, GPFN, John Oko, noted that the Foundation organised the consultative meeting in line with its vision of One Family Under God Campaign, with a view to facilitating and enhancing the process of mediation for an amicable resolution of the problem bedevilling the area.

He said the foundation started the mediation process with the Fulani community and will reach out to other indigenous tribes soon.

Also speaking separately, the northern co-coordinators of the foundation, Rev. John Joseph Hayab and Sheikh Halliru Abdullahi Maraya, reminded the participants on the need to always recognise dialogue as the most effective tool in resolving disputes.

They appealed to the participants to take the message of forgiveness and tolerance in all they do so as to create the enabling environment for all to live peacefully and also restore the peace the area.

In a goodwill message to the gathering, the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna State, who is also the interim chairman of Jaba LGA, Mr. Ben Kure, appealed to the people to partner with government in working to restore peace to the area and to eschew bitterness.

In his contribution, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Kaduna State, Haruna Usman Tuga, said that Southern Kaduna Fulani are committed to the peace process and called on people to avoid false accusation and rumour mongering that can easily ignite hatred.

